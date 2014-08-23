Manly Gets Complacent At The Top Of The NRL Ladder

Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty

Manly Sea Eagles coach Geoff Toovey has warned his team about becoming complacent after last nights surprise loss to Parramatta.

The Eagles, who sit at the top of the ladder, lost to the Eels, who are equal fourth, 22 points to 12 at Pirtek Stadium last night.

“I’m pretty disappointed,” Toovey said after the game. “We probably should have been 18 or 20 points up.”

After leading 12-0 at the break, the Manly coach said his players underestimated their opponents. “We just thought it was going to happen and a few things went Parramatta’s way and got them back in the game.”

The loss could now see the South Sydney Rabbitohs, just two points behind in second place on the ladder, take the lead from the Sea Eagles, two weeks out from finals week.

