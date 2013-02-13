Patriots Player Explains Why Rob Gronkowski's Partying Is Harmless

Photo: Reddit

Rob Gronkowski is the NFL’s preeminent party boy.He hung out with a porn star during his bye week. He spent an extended amount of time at Spring Break. He danced shirtless-ly after two-straight Super Bowls.



But even though he takes a lot of flack for his very public carousing, he’s pretty much harmless.

Patriots offensive lineman Logan Mankins put it better than we could in conversation with Mike Reiss of ESPN Boston today:

(1 of 2): Mankins on Gronk: “As long as he’s not getting DUIs & doing things that are against the law … I don’t think he’s hurting anyone” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 12, 2013

(2 of 2) Mankins: “Hopefully he doesn’t hurt his arm. Then that would be bad. Gronk is a big meathead that likes to party & play football.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 12, 2013

“Gronk is a big meathead that likes to party and play football” is an excellent sentence.

