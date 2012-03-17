This Personal Finance Site Is Helping Me Kick My Paper Addiction

Photo: M. Woodruff/Business Insider
It’s time to own up to another bad habit: my paper addiction. I use an online banking app, but I still get all my bills–credit and store cards, magazine subscriptions, and utilities—the old-fashioned way. The result? A sky-high stack of mail I would have never gotten rid of.
And then I found Manilla, a free personal finance management site that has finally helped me kick my paper habit.
You can add an account for just about anything tied to a paper bill – not just banks and credit cards. That includes magazines, cell phones, cable, Internet, Netflix, frequent flier cards—and beyond.
Here's a sample of the dashboard: All of your accounts are in easy-to-read categories. Anything outstanding is coloured in a red that isn't jarring.
It makes me feel safe: There is air-tight security and the site even alerts me before opening my bank statements if the computer I'm using will auto-save it.
Reminders: I could slap post-its on just about every surface and I'd still forget to pay my bills on time. Manilla shows you bills that are due right on your dashboard and will send text or email alerts if you ask.
Check off your to-pay list: Once you've paid a bill, either mark it off on the site or it will update on its own.
Adding reminders to your calendar works a lot like Google Calendar. You can set these up for text or email alerts as well.
Manilla has teamed up with catalogue Choice (the service that gets rid of junk mail) to encourage consumers to ditch their financial paper trail.
You can sign up for the campaign on Facebook, but their helpful tips on kicking clutter are worth a visit to the site alone.
Without Tip No. 9, I'd never have heard about Lemon.com--an app that not only sorts and organizes your paper and online receipts but can create expense reports as well.
