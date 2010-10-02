Hearst Is Launching A Huge Secret Startup Called "Manilla"... Looks Like An Online Filing Cabinet

George Kliavkoff of Hearst just tweeted about a secret new site called “Manilla.”



George is the former chief digital officer at NBC Universal, where he helped launch Hulu. George’s projects, therefore, are worth paying attention to

George’s tweet is a tease, but a source at Hearst says the company is betting a boatload of money on Manilla. The site is “pre-beta,” but what’s there gives some inkling of what the company will ultimately be about.

Basically, Manilla looks like an online filing cabinet–one that converts analogue bills and statements into digital form and then stores them in one convenient place (the cloud). Then it sends reminders to your calendar about when you have to pay bills, etc.

Kliavkoff

That certainly sounds like a useful idea. Currently, if you want to outsource the handling of your physical mail, you have to hire humans to do it–for big bucks. We assume Manilla will be a subscription service–or, perhaps, a free or freemium service with some hand-picked sponsors.(There may be more to Manilla than that, but that seems to be the general gist).

Here’s how Manilla describes itself to visitors:

With Manilla the pain of filing, sorting, shredding, paying and archiving can all be done for you, automatically. Your bills, statements and documents from all of your accounts will come to one, easy, instantly organised place. You’ll have great features like custom alerts for bill reminders, a pre-organised calendar view, automatic, limitless archiving and so much more!

And here are some screenshots:

Check it out here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.