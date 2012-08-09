Massive Floods Displace 1.2 Million People In The Philippines

A massive typhoon that hit Manila, Philippines’ capital city, has brought torrential rainfall and floods, affecting more than 1.2 million. Rivers swelled and landslides have engulfed a large part of the area.



In the picture below, a military helicopter is looking for trapped residents in a suburb just east of the city.

Photo: AP

Over 800,000 residents have been displaced, according to Democracy Now. Many have been left to fend for themselves in water that is muddy and at least waist high.

Photo: Aaron Favila, AP

The AP reports that 23 have been killed from the flooding, and over 50 have died over the past week from the flood and the Typhoon, according to Time. Rains briefly subsided today, allowing rescue boats to enter the city to try and bring some of the displaced residents to safety.

Photo: Aaron Favila, AP

