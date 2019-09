Paul the octopus has been made famous by his perfect picking record for Germany at the World Cup.



But now he has a rival, and he’s got wings.

Mani the Parakeet picked all four of the semifinalists at the World Cup. And now he’s calling for Holland to win the whole thing.

From The Washington Post:



