Manhole Fires Force Evacuation Of Buildings In NYC's SoHo

Approximately 100 people have been evacuated from buildings in SoHo because several manhole fires have caused a rise in carbon monoxide, according to Gothamist.

The fires are near Broadway and Spring Street in Manhattan.

There are also reports of power outages and flickering lights in nearby buildings.

No injuries have been reported.

In the same neighbourhood about a year ago, several cars caught on fire after a series of manhole explosions below ground, according to CBS New York.

Photos and video are embedded below:

