Twitter Temporarily Freaked Out When A Huge Explosion Was Reported Last Night Following The Super Bowl

Last night following the Super Bowl, Twitter reported a huge explosion near Times Square. People feared the worst, but the timing was just a coincidence.

The explosion was caused by an apparent gas line and multiple manholes exploded. No one seems to have been injured.

There’s a Vine of the explosion from the start of the explosion one month ago, and an image of one of the manholes sliced clean in half, below.

Here’s how Twitter reacted then sorted itself out.



