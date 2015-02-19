Dramatic video out of China captured a manhole explosion that sent a 5-year-old flying in the air

Here is a video of a five-year-old boy thrown in the air after a manhole exploded underneath him.

The boy can be seen playing on roller-skates before dropping the firecracker into the manhole, which violently explodes underneath him before he has time to move away. He escaped with only injuries to his leg.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

