The 10 Most Pet-Friendly Buildings In Manhattan

You may not realise it by the amount of dogs you see in NYC’s streets, but it’s actually very hard to find a pet-friendly apartment in Manhattan.



Point2Homes, the sister division of PropertyShark, analysed the Manhattan apartment listings on their website as well as city property records to determine which buildings were the most likely to allow pets in the city.

The Upper East Side was far and away the most pet-friendly neighbourhood, followed by the Upper West Side. And when it came to buildings, Atelier in Midtown West had the most pet-friendly apartment listings.

Check out the full lists below:

