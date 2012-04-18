Manhattan's Most Exclusive Park Has A Dog Poop Problem

Gramercy Park may be one of the most exclusive green spaces in New York City, but that doesn’t mean it’s above getting a little dirty.



Our Jill Krasny just snapped this photo of a sign tacked on the gate outside the park. Given that Gramercy Park really is a place where everybody knows your name, we wouldn’t want to be on the wrong side of that threat.

Photo: Jill Krasny/Business Insider

Click here to see 16 things you never knew about Gramercy Park >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.