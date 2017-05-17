A stunning 'Manhattanhenge' sunset is happening on Friday and Saturday in New York City. Here's how to see it.

Manhattanhenge happens when a sunset aligns perfectly with New York City’s gridded streets.

In 2019, the next Manhattanhenge event happens this Friday and Saturday shortly after 8 p.m. ET.

A few locations in New York City – 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, and 57th Street among them – offer the best views of the event.

Nearly every big city with tall buildings has its own “henge”sunsets, and an online tool can help you figure out where and when to see them.

Twice each summer, the sun, Earth, and monuments of human industry in New York City create a spectacle of light called “Manhattanhenge”: when the sunset aligns perfectly with the city’s gridded streets.

The name is a portmanteau of Stonehenge – which prehistoric people likely built to line up with the sun – and the island of Manhattan.

Unlike Stonehenge, however, Manhattanhenge is a beautiful accident of city planning.

If you’re in the right place at the right time, you can watch a floating, orange-hued orb of plasma slip right between miles-long corridors of skyscrapers.

I saw my first one in 2009, and it was breathtaking. It’s like photography’s “golden hour” but on steroids, given the crowds of people, competing car and street lights, and dramatic backdrop of buildings with mirror-like panes of glass that reflect sunlight up and down the roads and footpaths. (Weather permitting, of course.)

When the Manhattanhenge sunsets will happen in 2019

Dave Mosher A Manhattanhenge sunset in 2010.

Manhattanhenges occur in pairs on either side of the the summer solstice of June 21. One set happens several weeks before the solstice, and the other several weeks after.

On one day in each set, the sun sets halfway below the horizon; on the other day, onlookers can get a full-disk view of the sun.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, an astronomer at the American Museum of Natural History, keeps an annually updated blog post that notes the dates of Manhattanhenge.

The first set of days have passed – the spectacle occurred on May 29 and 30. However, the second set happens this week:

Friday, July 12, at 8:20 p.m. EDT – full-disk sunset

Saturday, July 13, at 8:21 p.m. EDT – half-disk sunset

The best locations in NYC to watch Manhattanhenge

Rafi Letzter/Tech Insider A Manhattanhenge sunset in 2017.

If you’re in New York City on these dates and times, and the skies aren’t overcast, a few viewing streets rise above the rest.

The best ones are 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, and 57th Streets, partly because they’re wider and can accommodate more foot traffic. Beware of 34th and 42nd Streets, however, as they’re often the busiest and people go there to get views of the Empire State and Chrysler buildings.

If you have time to scope out a prime viewing spot along one of these streets, look farther east to get the best cityscape effect, though make sure you find a high point – otherwise, a distant hill or other object may block your view.

Going to the west side may not set as dramatic a scene, but on short notice it’s a better bet, since you’re more likely to get an unobstructed view.

Tyson recommends that you arrive at your viewing spot half an hour before the sun sets on the day of Manhattanhenge. But this chance astronomical event seems to get more popular with each passing year, given the rise of Instagram, Facebook, and other photo-sharing platforms, so 45 minutes wouldn’t hurt.

How to see the ‘henges’ of other gridded cities

Never seen New York City’s Manhattanhenge and can’t make the trip in May or July? You don’t have to worry for a number of reasons.

First, these dates aren’t the only ones to watch the sun set perfectly between buildings: Designer Andrew Hill created an interactive “NYCHenge” map to show all the days and times of the year that opportune sunsets occur.

Hill’s map also reveals that New York City isn’t the only place to see “henge” sunsets. In fact, almost any city on a grid can witness them – Bostonhenge, Back Bayhenge, and Southiehenge, anyone?

Wherever and whenever you watch, please make sure you don’t wander agape into those sun-painted roadways. It’s impossible to enjoy the event if you’re struck by a cyclist, car, truck, or bus.

This story has been updated with new information. It was originally published on May 16, 2017.

Meghan Bartels contributed to this post.

