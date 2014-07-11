Manhattanhenge Is Coming

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz People take pictures of sunset on 42nd street, during the biannual occurrence named ‘Manhattanhenge’ in New York City May 29, 2013.

Manhattanhenge — the twice-a-year-event when the sun sets in perfect alignment with the the Manhattan street grid so you can see it setting between the buildings when looking west — happens for the second time this year on Saturday, July 12. The first Manhattanhenge of 2014 was on May 29.

The term Manhattanhenge was coined by Neil deGrasse Tyson, director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Museum of Natural History and host of “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey,” as a play on Stonehenge for when the sun lines up with the ancient circle of vertical rocks on the summer solstice.

This year, the sun will set on the grid with half the disk above the horizon and half below on Saturday, July 12, at 8:25 p.m. ET. You can see the full ball of the sun setting on the grid the day before, on Friday, July 12.

“For best effect, position yourself as far east in Manhattan as possible,” the American Museum of Natural History suggests on its website. “But ensure that when you look west across the avenues you can still see New Jersey. Clear cross streets include 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd, 57th, and several streets adjacent to them. The Empire State building and the Chrysler building render 34th street and 42nd streets especially striking vistas.”

It’s recommended that observers arrive 30 minutes before the sun sets on the grid.

Plan on watching Manhattanhenge? If you snap good photos, email your pictures to [email protected] and we’ll publish them here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.