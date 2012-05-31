A Ridiculously Cool Animated GIF Of Manhattanhenge

Stormy weather may have ruined Wednesday night’s Manhattanhenge — the twice-a-year phenomenon when the sun sets in perfect alignment with Manhattan’s street grid — but New Yorkers were still treated to a special viewing of the glowing orange orb the day after.
Last night, the full sun (although not perfectly aligned with the grid) illuminated city blocks before disappearing into the horizon. You’ll have to wait until July 11 to see the spectacular show again.
This photo and animated GIF of the rare event captured on 42nd street between 2nd and 1st avenues was sent to us by reader Jon Lorenzini:
Photo: Jon Lorenzini
Photo: Jon Lorenzini
Twitter and Instagram users didn’t disappoint, either:
Photo: @isardasorensen
Photo: @SimpleJ0ys
Photo: @schranknbake
Photo: @GerryPadden
