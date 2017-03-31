Manhattan's iconic Union Square rocked by manhole fires, eruptions

Rima Abdelkader via Twitter A manhole fire near Union Square.

The New York Fire Department summoned all hands to respond to a commercial fire in multiple manholes near Manhattan’s iconic Union Square and Strand bookstore on Friday morning.

NYC Emergency Management warned commuters to “expect extensive traffic delays in the area of Broadway & E 12th Street.”

Reports of the fire started coming in just before 8 A.M.

Witnesses in the area — including broadcast journalist Rima Abdelkader — took to social media to report loud blasts coming from the manholes.

Abdelkader reported that a manhole erupted while a fire truck was parked on top of it.

Eruptions were strong enough to ring her ears and shake nearby buildings, according to Abdelkader.

.@FDNY on scene. East 12 and Broadway. Manhole explosion while fire truck was on top of the manhole #Manhattan pic.twitter.com/NKftUg3Rhd

— Rima Abdelkader (@RimaKader) March 31, 2017

Impact so strong that a waiter at a local cafe nearby on East 11 and Broadway felt the cafe shake #Manhattan

— Rima Abdelkader (@RimaKader) March 31, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.