Manhattan Townhouses Now Priced 32% Off The Peak

(This postoriginally appeared at the author’s blog, Matrix)

The 2000-2009 Manhattan Townhouse Report that I author for Prudential Douglas Elliman was released today. Dottie Herman, the President/CEO of Prudential Douglas Elliman is pushing hard to make information more accessible to the public.

Approximately 2,500 Manhattan residential townhouse transactions were analysed over this 10 year period. 1, 2 and 3-5 (delivered vacant) family houses comprised the data set.

An excerpt

…The 2009 median sales price of a Manhattan townhouse, defined as a 1-5 family residence that can be delivered vacant, fell 31.9% from the record set in 2008 to $3,400,000 from $4,995,000. The other price indicators showed a consistent trend over the same period with average sales price falling 32% to $5,012,736 and price per square foot falling 31.2% to $1,111. The decline in prices were not attributable to a shift to a larger mix of smaller sized sales as illustrated in the year over year consistency in square footage. The average size of a townhouse sale was 4,512 square feet in 2009, down nominally from 4,565 square feet in 2008 and was consistent with the 4,481 square foot annual average over the past decade…

Download the 2000-2009 Manhattan Townhouse Report

Download other market reports prepared by Miller Samuel

