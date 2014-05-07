Want To Meet A Single Millionaire? Try These NYC Neighborhoods

There are many ways to get rich. You can work on Wall Street or launch the next big tech startup.

But one time honored path to wealth is to marry into money. To make that a little easier for New Yorkers, we found the best neighborhoods in Manhattan for finding single millionaires.

Marketing intelligence service WealthEngine provided us with data on unmarried Manhattanites with net worth of at least $US1,000,000.

It’s a little easier to find a wealthy bachelor than a bachelorette: WealthEngine’s data set of single millionaires had 2,967 men, but only 1,822 women.

We made maps of Manhattan, broken down by ZIP code, showing which areas had the most millionaire singles. Unsurprisingly, parts of Chelsea and Greenwich Village and the Upper West Side are good places to go to find wealthy bachelors and bachelorettes.

Here are the millionaire men:

And here are the millionaire women:

