Prosecutors Going After Strauss-Kahn Are Reportedly Furious About Maid Giving Interviews

The hotel maid that’s accusing Dominique Strauss-Kahn of sexual assault, Nafissatou Diallo, broke her silence by giving two interviews to ABC News and Newsweek.The move was intended to help Diallo regain some credibility after a story surfaced in recent weeks that the D.A’s case against DSK was collapsing because she had allegedly lied in the past.



But apparently prosecutors think the interviews have not helped one bit. If anything, they’ve made the situation worse.

According to the New York Post, Diallo spoke with ABC and Newsweek “without the consent of the DA’s office and without consulting prosecutors about the wisdom of such a move.”

At the very least, prosecutors, “who have assiduously guarded Diallo’s identity and location for two months, would have urged her not to publicly preview the evidence that could come up at trial, sources” told the Post.

Now the D.A’s office is said to be furious, as her interviews have only served to reinforce inconsistencies in her story. ( You can watch part of the ABC interview here )

Specifically, the Post reported:

“There’s so many inconsistencies now it’s incredible,” said one source, noting the slew of conflicting tales Diallo has allegedly told hospital staffers, cops, prosecutors, a grand jury and now the two media outlets. “It’s like multiple choice — pick a version.”

For one, the DA sources said, the maid apparently suddenly and miraculously regained her memory of a conversation she said she had with Strauss-Kahn after he emerged naked from the bathroom in his Sofitel hotel suite — after telling a hospital worker that he said nothing to her as he tried to rape her.

But just hours after the attack, she told a hospital counselor that Strauss-Kahn — then a French presidential hopeful — did not speak, The New York Times reported on July 5.

Meanwhile, Strauss-Kahn’s lawyers called the conduct of the maid’s legal team “unprofessional” and said “it violates fundamental rules of professional conduct for lawyers.”

