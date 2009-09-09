Manhattan Madam Also Angry At Spitzer

So Ashley D. can’t have the spotlight all for herself.



Kristin Davis, the Manhattan Madam who also allegedly bedded former governor Eliot Spitzer, is complaining to the angry-hooker-soapbox also known as the New York Post. And she’s dissed Spitzer on a blog rant.

In a tad less classy – though equally entertaining- manner, this other Spitzer-pleaser says that if he dares to run again for office, she might try her luck, too. Because, you see, this is just about sexism anyway, and she can do just as good a job as Spitzer.

Voters would get to decide whether it is fair and equitable that Spitzer broke multiple state and federal laws and avoided prosecution while I was punished for my supplying girls for Spitzer, Madoff and others. If it fair that a rich white male walked while a woman entrepenuer (sic) did hard time for a victimless crime.



I would make sure everyone remembers how Spitzer violated the public trust and at the same time I would push a REFORM agenda. Prostitution should be legalized, regulated and taxed to help solve our fiscal problems. Marijuana should also be legalized, regulated and taxed. With both, New York could balance our budget without raising taxes or cutting essential services. Gay Marriage, hamstrung in the State Senate, should be legalized as a matter of total equality.

