Here's The First Canceled Show Of The Fall TV Season

ABC This love story doesn’t get a happy ending.

We have our first canceled TV series of the fall season and it’s ABC’s “Manhattan Love Story.”

The rom-com followed two individuals (Jake McDorman and Analeigh Tipton) set up on a blind date. The twist? You could also hear everything going on in both individual’s head.

It was one two dozen new shows to premiere on network TV this fall.

We’re not surprised, but we had our money on NBC’s “Bad Judge” going first since it was plagued with behind-the-scenes issues.

“Manhattan Love Story” premiered to 4.7 million viewers. The latest episode had 2.6 million tune in to watch. The show went from having a 1.5 rating to a dismal .7 in the key 18-49 demo.

The show was becoming a rough lead-in for Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” which have slowly been decreasing since the season’s start.

The series has accrued a majority of poor reviews that suggested the two lead actors had little to no chemistry. The Hollywood Reporter’s Tim Goodman called it “sexist and stupid.” Most were annoyed with hearing the main character’s every thoughts.

Despite the cancellation, ABC has one of the strongest lineups right now with the fall’s number one new drama series, “How to Get Away With Murder,” from Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and the number one new comedy, “Black-Ish.”

It’s pretty late in the year for the first TV show to get the axe.

Entertainment Weekly reports that’s because TV execs have wanted to give more time to allow for DVR data to come in. EW also says the networks aren’t as confident in their midseason replacement series which isn’t a good sign.

