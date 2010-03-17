Manhattan Judge Goes On Trial For Alleged Illegal Campaign Contributions

Manhattan Surrogate Court Judge Nora Anderson

Judge Nora Anderson, elected as a Manhattan surrogate judge in 2008, was to be sworn in on New Year’s Day in 2009—the same day her indefinite suspension without pay became effective.Judge Anderson will appear in Manhattan Criminal Court today, after 14 months under indictment, to defend herself against charges of accepting $250,000 in illegal primary campaign contributions, according to the NY Post.



She accepted the loot from estate lawyer Seth Rubenstein and failed to repay it after election day. New York campaign finance laws limit gift contributions to $85,000. Judge Anderson also failed to report her income in her financial disclosure statement, which was submitted two months late, according to the NY Daily News.

She faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

In addition to Rubenstein’s contribution, Anderson spent $270,000 of her own money to get elected to the $137,600-per-year judicial position ruling over estates of the deceased.

Read more at the Post.

