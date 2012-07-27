WATCH Two Men Detain An Alleged iPhone Thief After Chasing Him Through Manhattan

Who says New Yorkers are mean?



Brian Hester and Chase Bunn ran after Noah Udell through downtown Manhattan after Udell allegedly stole a woman’s phone while she was standing outside her office.

“She was screaming, ‘Help!’ ” Hester told The New York Post, which first reported the story Friday morning. “They were wrestling. He snatched the phone and pushed her.”

“I just ran,” Hester added. “My coffee went everywhere, and my phone fell out of my pocket.”

The two men eventually caught Udell and wrestled him to the ground. But while Hester was trying to keep a crowd of angry onlookers from attacking Udell, the alleged thief jumped up and tried to run away, the Post reported.

Hester chased him again and caught Udell on Barclay Street near West Broadway.

“I was like, ‘I don’t have all day to be chasing you’,'” Hester told the Post. Hester and Bunn then held Udell until police arrive.

Don’t worry, Hester’s chase wasn’t in vain. He told the Post that Starbucks gave him a free refill to compensate for the coffee he spilled while trying to catch Udell.

Now watch a video Hester shot himself while detaining Udell, courtesy of the New York Post.



