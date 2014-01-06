One Person Dies After Fire In Manhattan High Rise

A building at 500 West 43 Street in Manhattan, New York, caught fire today. According to NBC News, the fire caused the death of one person and left another critically injured.

Pictures tweeted from outside the scene appeared to show the fire on a lower floor:

Manhattan: FDNY Box #0798, 500 West 43 St. 10-77 All hands fire out the windows on 20 floor of a 36 story high rise. pic.twitter.com/UFigL4CziY

— New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) January 5, 2014

Crazier still, however, are the tweets of Mickey Atwal, who said he’s a resident of the building but was stuck on the 26th floor with his wife and child and young child as the stairways were too full of smoke (Atwal later tweeted to explain that they had made it out of the building ok).

Stuck on building on 26 floor. Building on fire. pic.twitter.com/c5bDvWke0x

— Mickey Atwal (@MickeyAtwal) January 5, 2014

This video gives a good shot of the blaze:

