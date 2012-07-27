Actually, Lots Of These Monstrous Creatures Have Been Found On Beaches

Photo: Montauk Monster

“Manhattan Monster Mania” has taken over the Internet.The hysteria touched off on Monday when Gothamist published a photo of a hairless animal carcass found in the sand along the East River. The images were taken by photographer Denise Ginley over the weekend as she was walking under the Brooklyn Bridge.



While there’s still no conclusive evidence as to what the grisly-looking creature may be (the New York Parks Department managed to dispose of the evidence after declaring it was a cooked pig), the decomposed body is reminiscent of another furless animal, dubbed the “Montauk Monster,” that washed up on Long Island beach in 2008.

This made us wonder: Is the “Manhattan Monster” really all that unusual?

Maybe not.

Nicky Papers is the founder of Montauk-Monster.com, a site devoted to “uncovering the truth about the original “Montauk Monster.” Over the past couple of years, readers have sent her dozens of photos of other mysterious creatures found on beaches. It turns out, there are quite a few! Especially in Connecticut and Long Island!

Papers was kind enough to share some photos with us. Head over to the website for the full set.

