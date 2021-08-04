How to make a Manhattan and all its variations

Invest in the good cocktail cherries for your garnish. bhofack2/Getty Images

A Manhattan is made with three main ingredients, so a good whiskey is the real star of this drink.

The Manhattan is one of several iconic cocktails from the late 19th century with a hazy origin story.

If the classic Manhattan isn’t enough, try one of a variation like the Rob Roy that subs in Scotch.

“At its heart, the Manhattan is designed to make a great whiskey shine,” says Heather Wibbels, Chair of the Bourbon Women Board of Directors and mixologist-in-chief at Cocktail Contessa. This magical combination of bourbon or rye whiskey, vermouth, and bitters makes for a smooth, complex, and deeply satisfying libation.

Why does a Manhattan work so well? “The sweet vermouth and the bitters work to help uncover less obvious flavor notes,” explains Wibbels. “Aromatic bitters may elevate baking spice, clove, and licorice notes in a whiskey, or the sweet vermouth will amplify citrus or fruit flavors hiding behind whiskey’s stronger caramel, oak, and grain flavors.”

Like many classic cocktails that have been around since the late 19th century, its origins are widely disputed. While there are rumors of a connection to a frequent patron of New York City’s Manhattan Club – Lady Randolph Churchill (Sir Winston’s mother) – the general consensus is that this drink was created sometime in the 1870’s and likely used rye whiskey.

Regardless of the true origins of the Manhattan, it has become an iconic bar staple that whiskey lovers can’t get enough of.

Ingredients 100-proof bourbon or rye whiskey

Sweet vermouth

Bitters (Wibbels recommends a combination of cherry, orange, and other aromatic bitters)

Ice

Orange peel

Optional cocktail cherry (like the Luxardo maraschino or Amarena in syrup – never bright red maraschinos) What else you need Cocktail shaker tin or mixing glass

Bar spoon/cocktail stirrer

Hawthorne strainer

Martini glass or Champagne coupe

How to make a Manhattan Mix. Into your shaker tin or mixing glass add two parts whiskey, one part vermouth, and bitters to taste. The classic often calls for 2 dashes of Angostura bitters and a dash of orange bitters per cocktail, but you can use a combination of other aromatic bitters as well. Chill. Add ice to the shaker tin or mixing glass. Stir. Using the bar spoon, stir until well combined. Do not shake, as this results in a cloudy drink, according to Wibbels. Strain. Strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish. Express the oils from an orange peel over the cocktail and garnish with the peel and an optional cocktail cherry.

Quick tip: If your Manhattan is too strong for your liking, you can make the cocktail more approachable in one of three ways, says Wibbels: 1. Ask for a lower-proof whiskey. Bourbon and rye vary in their proof – they can go as low as 80 proof and still be considered a bourbon or rye. 2. Have your Manhattan served over ice, aka, on the rocks. This will soften the whiskey as it dilutes. 3. Request a wheated bourbon. In general, wheated bourbons have less bite and spice to them.

Variations on the classic (and how to order them)

A black Manhattan substitutes amaro for the sweet vermouth. bhofack2/Getty Images

“When you order a Manhattan, there are two things you want to communicate when you order, the base whiskey of the cocktail and if you want it up or on the rocks,” says Wibbels. “I always ask what brand of whiskey they use for their Manhattans, and what kind of sweet vermouth. If you prefer rye and they mention bourbon, ask them if they have a standard rye they use for their Manhattans.”

If you want to try something a little different than the classic, consider ordering one of these popular variations, which all have the same garnish of an orange peel and cherry:

The perfect Manhattan: This version splits the vermouth between sweet and dry, making the cocktail a touch drier, and a perfect choice for anyone who likes whiskey but finds a classic Manhattan to be too sweet.

This version splits the vermouth between sweet and dry, making the cocktail a touch drier, and a perfect choice for anyone who likes whiskey but finds a classic Manhattan to be too sweet. The black Manhattan: Wibbels’ personal favorite, this version uses Italian amaro instead of vermouth. You’ll want to pick your bitters based on the flavor profile of the amaro, which can vary from herbal to floral, earthy to spicy. “I usually add some sorghum and sassafras bitters, or some chocolate bitters, just to balance out the rich cocoa and coffee notes,” says Wibbels.

Wibbels’ personal favorite, this version uses Italian amaro instead of vermouth. You’ll want to pick your bitters based on the flavor profile of the amaro, which can vary from herbal to floral, earthy to spicy. “I usually add some sorghum and sassafras bitters, or some chocolate bitters, just to balance out the rich cocoa and coffee notes,” says Wibbels. The reverse Manhattan: This swaps the whiskey and vermouth ratios, giving you a lighter, sweeter, lower-octane cocktail. Wibbels suggests this version to those who want to be able to handle more than a couple of drinks over the course of the evening.

This swaps the whiskey and vermouth ratios, giving you a lighter, sweeter, lower-octane cocktail. Wibbels suggests this version to those who want to be able to handle more than a couple of drinks over the course of the evening. The Rob Roy: Use Scotch instead of American whiskey, and pick a more refined bitter, like Peychaud’s. Wibbels advises avoiding overly peated whiskey, as the smoky character can overwhelm the vermouth.

How to make Manhattans for a crowd

To batch-make Manhattans, Wibbels scales her recipe to 2 cups of bourbon, 1 cup of sweet vermouth, 6 dashes aromatic bitters, 4 dashes cherry bitters, 4 dashes orange bitters, and ½ cup water. “You have to add the water to account for the water that gets added as you stir it in a mixing glass [with ice],” says Wibbels.

She adds the mixed cocktail to an empty 750 ml liquor bottle and chills it in the refrigerator for at least four hours before serving. To serve, pour out 3.5 ounces (99.22g) into a chilled coupe or martini glass and garnish with an orange peel and fancy cocktail cherry.

Insider’s takeaway

If you love whiskey, Manhattan cocktails are a great way to explore the full expression of a quality bourbon or rye. With a little tinkering and experimentation, it’s easy to customize this recipe to your exact taste and concoct your own version.