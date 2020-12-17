The 52-year-old armed gunman who opened fire at a NYC cathedral penned a note revealing his agenda to take hostages

REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo A man wearing a protective mask points his guns outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2020

The 52-year-old man who fired multiple shots by a crowd of people on the steps of Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in Manhattan had a note in his pocket that revealed a plan to obtain hostages during the incident on Sunday afternoon, as NBC New York reported.

Luis Vasquez’s note called for the United States to give money to the poor in Latin America, according to NBC New York.

Authorities also recovered additional weapons from the scene, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a press conference on Sunday.

Authorities found a note in the pocket of a man who fired shots at a cathedral in New York City last weekend that revealed his agenda to take hostages, as NBC New York reported.

The armed man identified as Luis Vasquez,52, let off multiple shots by a crowd of hundreds of people at the steps of Cathedral of Saint John the Divine on Sunday afternoon following a Christmas concert, according to the Associated Press.

Law enforcement said Vasquez had in his possession a note disclosing his plan to retain hostages unless the United States including banks issued money to give to the poor in Latin America, according to NBC New York. He also wrote that the hostages would not be harmed if his requests were executed.

The note also revealed that Vasquez â€” who reportedly has a criminal background â€” was not planning on going back to his apartment in the Bronx, according to NBC New York.

It is horrible that our choir’s gift to New York City, a much-needed afternoon of song and unity, was cut short by this shocking act of violence. We will remain strong, together, and serve as a safe space for prayer, meditation and celebration during the upcoming holiday season. — Cathedral of St. John the Divine (@StJohnDivineNYC) December 13, 2020

According to the Associated Press, Vasquez, who eyewitnesses say was shouting “kill me,” was fatally shot by an officer, detective, and sergeant who were at the scene. They fired 15 shots, with one bullet hitting Vasquez in the head, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a press conference on Sunday.

“A peaceful holiday celebration on the steps of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine tonight was disrupted by a man wielding a gun, but the quick action of our NYPD officers kept the crowd safe,” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted. “The suspect was shot and immediately taken to the hospital.”

Police posted photos online that show guns and tools that police say Vasquez was equipped with during the incident.

These are the two guns recovered from the suspect at the scene of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/XSutdtpqwK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2020

“We have two firearms recovered,” Commissioner Shea said.”Also recovered is a bag that we believe belonged to the defendant. Inside this bag was a full can of gasoline, rope, wire, multiple knives, a Bible, and tape,” Shea said.

According to NBC New York, authorities are looking into this case as “suicide by cop.”

