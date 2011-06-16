Meet The Globe-Trotting Socialite Who Just Got Arrested For Stealing A Scarf

Beata Boman.

Photo: New York Social Diary

Beata Boman is a regular on the social pages of various New York party bibles — from New York Social Diary to Patrick McMullan. Now her name is splashed across various news pages: the New York socialite was just arrested and charged for stealing an $11,000 fur lined scarf from a boutique in Greenwich.



Boman is 38 and lives in Manhattan. She was born in Poland and is a former model. Now she’s a fashion designer.

According to Greenwich Time, the head of security at a store called Richards saw Boman “take the scarf and walk out of the 359 Greenwich Ave. store around 4 p.m.”

The guard followed her out of the store and called police. She was subsequently arrested.

“Police say she acknowledged taking the scarf and told them she had planned to return it,” when she was arrested outside the shop yesterday.

Boman — sometimes spelled Bohman or Bowman — has made news before. In 2008 she was photographed partying with Prince Andrew in St. Tropez and became a fleeing star of the British tabloid press (photo below). At the time, the Daily Mail reported:

According to fellow revellers, Andrew affectionately kissed the attractive Polish-born fashion designer, who has lived in London for the last 10 years, as if she were an ‘old friend’. An onlooker said: ‘It was clear by the way they greeted each other and their body language that they knew each other already.’

The prince then spent several hours deep in conversation with Miss Bohman, who was wearing a figure-hugging gold strapless dress with several necklaces dramatically layered around her neck.

She gazed into his eyes as she seductively wound her long dark hair down one bare shoulder.

Less than a week later the pair met up again at a party thrown by fire extinguisher magnate Jacques ‘Tony’ Murray. The evening saw Miss Bohman, wearing a low-cut bronze gown, and the prince… gaze into each other’s eyes as more than £100,000-worth of fireworks exploded in the sky.

She’s also a regular on the Hamptons scene. According to her Facebook profile she’s single.

She’s been released on $5,000 bail.

Beata and Prince Andrew in the Daily Mail photos that made her famous.

Photo: Daily Mail

Don’t miss: PHOTOS: Check Out Prince William And Kate Middleton At Arki Busson’s Amazing Charity Gala >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.