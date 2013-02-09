MAP: Where You'll Find The Most Educated People In Manhattan

According to this map created by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness (ICPH), Manhattan’s most educated live below 125th, and prefer the West side. In contrast, most people who live in uptown community districts like East Harlem and Washington Heights haven’t graduated from high school.



This map was created using U.S. Census Bureau, 2006–10 American Community Survey 5-year Estimates. Check it out:

Photo: Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.