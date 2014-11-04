Here Are The Most Liberal And Conservative Neighborhoods In Manhattan

Apartment review site AddressReport found the party breakdown of each of Manhattan’s neighborhoods using voter registration data.

The most lopsidedly Democratic neighbourhood in the city is Harlem, which is 82% Democratic and only 3% Republican.

While Democrats outnumber Republicans in every neighbourhood, the gap is a little smaller on the affluent Upper East Side and in Midtown East: In both of these neighborhoods, 22% of voters were registered Republicans making them the city’s most conservative.

AddressReport made an infographic showing what percentage of each neighbourhood’s registered voters were Democrats, Republicans, in another party, or unaffiliated:

You can also check out the political breakdown of any individual address in New York by typing it in here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.