Deal of the day: the Mangroomer [38% off]

When was the last time your saw a GQ list featuring the 10 best things about back hair?

Exactly. Never.

But don’t fret: There’s a swift and easy way to get rid of unwanted back hair (without having to resort to painful methods like waxing.)

Get yourself the Mangroomer ultimate back shaver to get all those hard-to-reach spots on your back.

The Mangroomer comes with two interchangeable attachment shaving heads: a 1.8-inch ultra-wide back groomer blade to shave large areas and longer hairs quickly, and an additional foil body groomer bi-directional head for regular maintenance and shorter hairs.

The Mangroomer also comes with a shock absorber, which follows the contours of your back for perfect blade-to-skin contact at any angle.

So check out today’s deal on the Mangroomer Ultimate Pro Back Shaver — for $US49.99. (That’s 38% off.)

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

