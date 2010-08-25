Depression-Era Manufacturers' Association Slashes U.S. Growth Forecasts -- And 350,000 Jobs Disappear

The Manufacturers Alliance (MAPI), whose roots date back to the U.S. depression period when it was formed in order to help stabilise the manufacturing economy, has just slashed their U.S. GDP forecasts in their latest economic outlook.



Previously expecting 3.3% GDP growth this year, they now see just 2.9%. 2011’s forecast has also been trimmed to 2.6% from 2.9%.

MAPI:

“There is a somewhat bleaker outlook amid weaker economic data and it clearly indicates a slow growth mode,” said Daniel J. Meckstroth, Manufacturers Alliance/MAPI Chief Economist. “For instance, the numbers for June retail trade, inventories, and foreign trade have all come in weaker than the Bureau of Economic Analysis had estimated in the preliminary estimate of second quarter GDP growth. The homeowners’ tax credit has expired. Consumers are not spending as much. They are saving more and repaying debt, which is good for the long run but not the near term. The inventory swing is over and the benefits of the stimulus have basically run their course.”

There remain, however, positive economic signs, and the manufacturing sector should continue to hold its own. “Expenditures are rapidly growing for business equipment, as are exports,” Meckstroth added. “Manufacturing will grow faster than the general economy as it relies less on consumer spending while disproportionately benefiting from strong demand for business equipment, exports, and basic materials.”

Yet manufacturing output will grow faster than the U.S. economy thanks to high-tech.

Interestingly, they nevertheless expect the U.S. manufacturing sector to expand at a faster rate than the greater U.S. economy, forecasting manufacturing production growth of 5.7% in 2010 and 4.7% in 2011. Digging a bit deeper, it’s a substantially different economy environment for high tech vs. ‘non-high tech’ companies. While non-high tech output is only expect to grow by 5.1% and 4.3% in 2010 and 2011 respectively, high-tech production is forecast to surge by 14.5% and 13%. It’s a completely different economy for those in the high-tech space.

Nevertheless, there’s one final piece of news, which isn’t too pretty for those in need of a job:

MAPI forecasts overall unemployment to remain high, averaging 9.6 per cent in 2010 and 9.4 per cent in 2011. Manufacturing is expected to see a hiring increase, albeit less than previously anticipated. The sector is forecast to add 277,000 jobs in 2010 and 373,000 jobs in 2011, although the numbers are down from 400,000 and 500,000, respectively, in MAPI’s May report.

While the association expects 650,000 manufacturing jobs to be created through 2011, this is a sharp drop of about 350,000 from the 900,000 new jobs previously expected for the period, back in May. Hiring will likely be skewed towards the high tech industries where there’s double-digit production growth, so high tech is the place to be.

