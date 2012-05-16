We Have Never Been To A Party Where We Saw This Many Huge Hedge Funders In One Room

Julia La Roche
Dan Loeb, Maneet Ahuja

Photo: Heidi Gutman/CNBC

At just 27 year-old, Maneet Ahuja, CNBC’s Hedge Fund Specialist/”Squawk Box” producer, is incredibly connected to the super-secretive hedge fund industry.In fact, she has a massive Rolodex filled with the biggest names that would make most financial journalists envious.  

Even New York Times’ reporter and “Squawk Box” co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin was quoted saying she had a deeper Rolodex than him.

At the end of this month, Ahuja releases her book “The Alpha Masters,” which highlights the stories, insights and lessons of industry titans such Ray Dalio, David Tepper, John Paulson, David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, Jim Chanos and Dan Loeb, just to name a few.

Last night we attended a super swanky party at TAO New York for her upcoming release.  Several of the hedge fund hot-shots chronicled in her book showed up for her party and so did the Winklevoss twins and Alan Greenspan.  

We’ve included the photographs courtesy of CNBC.  

Dan Loeb, the founder of Third Point, with Ahuja.

Closely followed hedge fund manager John Paulson, the founder of Paulson & Co., with Ahuja.

Ahuja with Mario Gabelli, CEO of GAMCO

Left to Right: Unknown; Nik Deogun, CNBC Senior Vice President and Editor in Chief; Ahuja; and Marc Lasry, the co-founder of Avenue Capital

Ahuja with Mark Hoffman, President of CNBC

Left to Right: Leon Cooperman, CEO of Omega Advisors; David Tepper, founder of Appaloosa; Ahuja; Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the Federal Reserve

Left to Right: Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management; Ahuja; Leon Cooperman, CEO of Omega Advisors

Left to Right: Cameron Winklevoss, Ahuja and Tyler Winklevoss.

