Mandy Moore accidentally offended her mother-in-law with her pregnancy announcement

Mandy Moore announced her pregnancy back in September on Instagram, but before that a private announcement for her mother-in-law briefly went awry.

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, signed a birthday card to “Grandma,” and Goldsmith’s mother thought they were making a joke about her getting old.

When Goldsmith revealed an ultrasound picture, his mother was thrilled, Moore said.

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us, recently said she bungled the announcement of her pregnancy to her mother-in-law. Luckily, when the grandmother-to-be realised what was really going on, all was forgiven.

Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith slipped Goldsmith’s mum, Kathy, a birthday card with a special signature, Moore said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“And it was my mother-in-law’s birthday and we decided, like, ‘This is the perfect birthday gift for her. We’re gonna give her a picture of the ultrasound’ and so we gave her a gift and we were like, ‘Open your card at the end,'” Moore said.

The meaning of the sweet signature didn’t immediately click for Kathy.

“The card just said, ‘Happy birthday, Grandma.’ And she read the card and was like, ‘Oh, thanks,’ like a little insulted I think that we were calling her Grandma,” Moore said.

However, Goldsmith quickly stepped in, showing his mother a picture of the couple’s ultrasound. Suddenly, his mother recognised what was happening, and was overwhelmed.

“I’ve never heard a human being make the sound that she made,” Moore said. “It was like a cry and a scream and exasperation. I was very worried that she was going to have a heart attack. I’m like, ‘Kathy, you’ve got to breathe. It’s good news. It’s happy news.’ She was just so beside herself with excitement.”

Moore, 36, and Goldsmith, 35, are expecting their baby boy to arrive in early 2021, although they’re keeping his exact due date under wraps. They first announced their pregnancy in September.

Recently, Moore took her baby bump into public for the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, where she collected an award for top drama star.

“Baby’s first Awards Show,” she wrote on Instagram. “So much fun to return to somewhat normal times together, even if it was momentary.”

She told fans that they were part of her “growing family,” and shared her excitement about becoming a mum in real life, not just on screen.

“To the love of my life, Taylor, I’m so excited to bring this baby boy into the world with you,” she said.

