Jimmy Kimmel Brings In Real Sign Language Expert To Translate Interpreter At Mandela Memorial

Many were outraged by the sign language interpreter at Nelson Mandela’s memorial Tuesday.

South Africa’s deaf federation claimed the man was making up his own signs rather than speeches being delivered.

What was the man actually signing?

Last night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the host brought out a professional sign language interpreter to set the record straight.

You can start watching the translation around the 1:35 mark below:

