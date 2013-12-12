The Sign Language Interpreter At Mandela's Memorial Was 'A Complete Fraud' Making Nonsense Gestures

The sign language interpreter at Nelson Mandela’s memorial yesterday “made up his own signs,” according to South Africa’s deaf federation.

“He’s a complete fraud,” Cara Loening, director of Sign Language Education and Development in Cape Town, said according to ITV News.

“He wasn’t even doing anything, There was not one sign there. Nothing.

“He was literally flapping his arms around.”

Delphin Hlungwane, an official South African sign language interpreter at DeafSA, told Reuters: “Nobody knows who he is. Even at this hour we still don’t have his name,” Hlungwane said.

People on Twitter were urging to take him off the stage during the service, which is sad given the immensity of the event.

Here’s a video:

(h/t @robwinder)

