Mandatory Health Insurance Is A Middle Class Tax Hike

If the government were going to provide health insurance directly it would have to pay for it by raising taxes.



And if the government forces everyone to be covered by a private insurer, then the economics are the same. You’re no longer “buying” insurance, you’re being taxed. And it’s huge. It’s estimated that the Baucus bill would cost middle class families 13% of their income. Granted, you’re getting something tangible in return, but since everyone is compelled to pay in and take out from the same pool of money, it only reinforces that we’re talking about a tax, rather than a market.

The problem, of course, is that politicians don’t like to use the word “tax” when describing anything. That’s why we can’t just spell out what we want to do, which is, to increase taxes so that everyone can have more access to healthcare. So we disguise in words like mandates, or pretend we’re only going to soak the rich a little more.

