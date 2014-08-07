6 Benefits Your Employer Is Legally Required To Offer

A few weeks ago, we highlighted the benefits of working at 17 companies with awesome employee perks, whose pot-sweeteners ranged from a month-long, paid international vacation to an in-house bowling alley.

But in addition to those extravagances, there’s also a set of baseline benefits all employers are required by law to provide. For instance, businesses are required to give up to 12 weeks of work leave to employees who are suffering from serious health problems, giving birth, or caring for a sick spouse, child, or parent.

Ohio University’s online MBA program made an infographic outlining some of these mandatory benefits. It also provides a few useful statistics about the American employers that give out additional benefits like pensions, health insurance, and paid vacation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.