'The Mandalorian' finally beat 'The Office' as the most watched streaming series in the US, according to Nielsen

“The Mandalorian” was watched for 1.336 billion minutes in the US the week of December 14 to December 20, the same week its second season finale debuted, according to Nielsen.

This is the first time the show has topped Nielsen’s weekly list of most watched streaming titles.

It’s even more impressive considering it has just 16 episodes compared to the No. 2 show that week, “The Office,” which has nearly 200.

Disney Plus’ blockbuster “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian,” is finally the most watched streaming series in the US, based on minutes watched.

In Nielsen’s latest list of top streaming titles in the US, which was released on Thursday and accounts for the week of December 14 to December 20, viewers spent 1.336 billion minutes watching the series. The season two finale debuted on December 18.

The is the first time that the show, despite its massive popularity, has topped Nielsen’s weekly lists, which measure Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

“The Office” topped the previous week’s list as the series prepared to leave Netflix at the end of 2020 for NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service. The sitcom landed at a close second on this week’s list with 1.311 billion minutes watched.

“The Mandalorian” topping the list is an even more impressive accomplishment considering “The Office” has nearly 200 episodes compared to its 16, which puts “The Mandalorian” at a disadvantage when Nielsen measures total minutes watched.

“The Office” topped Nielsen’s overall list of most watched streaming TV shows and movies of 2020 with more than 57 billion minutes watched. “The Mandalorian” landed at No. 14 on the list with 14.5 billion minutes watched during the year.

“The Mandalorian” was the most “in-demand” original streaming series of 2020, though, according to research company Parrot Analytics. Unlike Nielsen’s total minutes, Parrot measures demand expressions, which account for the desire, engagement, and viewership of a series weighted by importance.

Given “The Mandalorian’s” popularity, it’s no surprise that Disney is going all in on “Star Wars” for Disney Plus. Last month during an investor day presentation, the company announced 10 new “Star Wars” shows for the service.

