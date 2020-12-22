The new Boba Fett TV show will premiere before 'The Mandalorian' season 3, which is likely coming in 2022

Disney Plus Din Djarin, the eponymous Mandalorian, with Boba Fett in season two of ‘The Mandalorian.’

“The Mandalorian” season two ended with a post-credits scene announcing a new spinoff series, “The Book of Boba Fett.”

In an interview on Monday morning, “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau said the spinoff is currently in production and will premiere in December 2021.

“The Mandalorian” season three, however, is still in preproduction, and won’t begin filming until after “The Book of Boba Fett” completes production.

This likely means fans will have to wait until 2022 for new episodes of “The Mandalorian.”

Disney Plus’ first live-action “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian,” likely won’t return with new episodes until 2022, fans believe.

In its season two finale post-credits scene, a brand new spinoff show called “The Book of Boba Fett” was revealed. With that show now scheduled for December 2021, it means “The Mandalorian” fans will possibly be waiting a little longer for season three.

“The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau clarified the new timeline in an interview with “Good Morning America” on Monday morning.

Some people had been confused by the “December 2021” announcement for “The Book of Boba Fett,” since previously that was believed to be the premiere date for “The Mandalorian” season three.

“So [‘The Book of Boba Fett’] is actually separate from ‘The Mandalorian’ season three,” Favreau said. “The next show coming up, Kathy [Kennedy] said ‘the next chapter,’ and that’s gonna be ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’ And then we go into production right after that on season three of ‘The Mandalorian,’ back with the main character that we all have known and loved.”

Disney Platform Distribution Boba Fett last appeared in ‘The Return of the Jedi’ in his armour.

Favreau continued, saying that “The Mandalorian” season three, which is in preproduction right now, would be “pretty soon following” the new Boba Fett TV show, which is already filming.

This past October, Variety reported that Favreau and “The Mandalorian” team were “on schedule” to go into production for season three by the end of 2020. It’s unclear if that plan changed or perhaps Favreau and the Disney Plus team were trying to maintain the secret of “The Book of Boba Fett.”

A representative for Disney Plus did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for clarification.

With “The Book of Boba Fett” scheduled for a December 21, 2021 premiere date, it’s unlikely “The Mandalorian” will be finished and ready in the same calendar year. That means fans shouldn’t expect to see new episodes focused on Din Djarin and the other Mandalorians before 2022.

