15 details you might have missed in 'The Mandalorian' season 2 so far

Disney Plus New photos from ‘The Mandalorian’ season two.

“The Mandalorian” is the first live-action “Star Wars” TV show, which means there are plenty of opportunities for Easter eggs, callbacks, and cameos.

We’re rounding up the best of these smaller details that some viewers might not have noticed.

This article contains spoilers for season two, “Chapter 11.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The rich history of “Star Wars” lore comes to life in “The Mandalorian,” where the production design team and cocreators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau delight in making references back to George Lucas’ movies.

Every week, Insider will round up some of the best details, callbacks, and cameos that some fans might not have picked up on the first time around.

To see just the new details starting with season two, “Chapter 11,” click here. And warning: Spoilers ahead.

In the opening scene, part of the graffiti looks like a Tusken Raider, AKA one of the Sand People with whom the Mandalorian teams up with later.

Disney/Lucasfilm A Tusken Raider and its graffiti counterpart in ‘The Mandalorian.’

As the Mandalorian and the Child entered the city, large swaths of graffiti art were shown on nearby buildings. Among the painted figures was one face that looked awfully similar to a Tusken Raider.

The presence of the street art might also tie into the next detail you might have missed: A cameo from David Choe.

Artist David Choe had a cameo as one of the fight spectators.

Disney/Lucasfilm Choe in ‘The Mandalorian’ season two premiere.

Choe was listed in the credits as “Ringside Spectator.” He confirmed the appearance in an Instagram post in which he also revealed sketch drawings of his character’s “facebonez.”

Gor Koresh was played by John Leguizamo.

Disney/Lucasfilm and AP Images Gor Koresh was voiced by John Leguizamo.

Actor John Leguizamo (who you might know for his roles in “Ice Age” or “Moulin Rouge!”) voiced the one-eyed crook Gor Koresh, who threatens the Mandalorian in the opening scene of season two.

The R5 unit that works for Peli Motto appears to be the same one Luke and Owen Skywalker refused to buy from the Jawas in “Episode IV: A New Hope.”

Disney/Lucasfilm R5 in ‘The Mandalorian’ and R5 in ‘Episode IV: A New Hope.’

When the Mandalorian arrives back to the docking bay on Tatooine, he’s greeted by Peli Motto (played by Amy Sedaris). She calls over an R5 droid unit, and it looks like it’s the same one from the very first “Star Wars” movie.

In “Episode IV: A New Hope,” Luke and Owen Skywalker almost purchase that R5 droid from the Jawas. But when they realise it has a bad motivator, they buy R2-D2 instead, which is how Luke is eventually led to Princess Leia and Obi Wan Kenobi.

W. Earl Brown plays the bartender in Mos Pelgro, which means “The Mandalorian” had its own mini reunion for “Deadwood” stars.

Disney/Lucasfilm Cobb Vanth and the Weequay bartender in ‘The Mandalorian.’

The bartender (who is unnamed, but identified as a Weequay species) is played by actor W. Earl Brown, who also had a role as a bartender in HBO’s “Deadwood.” Timothy Olyphant, the guest star who plays Marshal Cobb Vanth, also costarred in “Deadwood,” which makes their shared scenes in “The Mandalorian” extra special.

Brown tweeted about joining the Disney Plus series as a guest actor and the secretive process.

“It’s been almost a year to the day since I met The Child,” Brown said. “In that time, I have forced myself to use restraint and not shout my news to the high heavens … But now [‘Chapter Nine’] has aired, I can speak freely – I AM IN STAR WARS!!! I AM IN STAR WARS!!! I AM IN STAR WARS!!!”

The Marshal’s speeder looks like it’s made out of a podracer engine — one very similar to young Anakin Skywalker’s.

Disney/Lucasfilm Cobb Vanth’s speeder bike (top) and Anakin Skywalker’s podracer (bottom).

Fans of the “Star Wars” prequel movies likely recognised Cobb Vanth’s speeder bike engine as half of a podracer.

The core design elements definitely look like Anakin Skywalker’s podracer from “Episode I: The Phantom Menace,” which takes place long before “The Mandalorian.”

Perhaps Vanth’s bike is made from scrap parts that have survived in junk piles on Tatooine for many years.

One of the Tusken Raiders was played by a deaf actor, and he helped create the Sand People’s sign language.

Disney/Lucasfilm The Tusken Raiders (AKA sand people) in ‘The Mandalorian.’

As one person shared on Twitter after the episode aired, actor Troy Kotsur helped develop the Tusken Sign Language (TSL) for “The Mandalorian.”

“I did research on the culture and environment of Tusken Raiders,” Kotsur said in an interview with the Daily Moth. “My goal was to avoid ASL [American Sign Language]. I made sure it became Tusken Sign Language based on their culture and environment.”

Developing new sign languages for Manadolorian’s third seasons pic.twitter.com/8NPThkEqTF — Troy Kotsur (@TroyKotsur) October 26, 2020

The mysterious figure shown at the end of the episode was very likely Boba Fett.

Disney/Lucasfilm The man who we believe is Boba Fett watching the Mandalorian and the Child travel back to their ship.

The presence of Boba Fett was heavily teased throughout this episode of “The Mandalorian.”

First, Cobb Vanth turned up wearing Fett’s armour. Then a sarlacc (the sand-dwelling creature who seemingly ate up Boba Fett in “Episode VI: Return of the Jedi”) was mentioned when Vanth and the Mandalorian were discussing the Krayt dragon.

Even the way the Mandalorian escaped from the inside of the Krayt dragon seemed designed to show the audience how Boba Fett could have survived the sarlacc pit. So when the mystery man turned up at the end, it seemed all-but-confirmed that he was the real Boba Fett.

Which brings us to the other key point: Actor Temuera Morrison’s reappearance.

The mystery man in “The Mandalorian” is played by Temuera Morrison — the same actor who played Jango Fett (the original man who was cloned to make Boba Fett).

Disney/Lucasfilm Temuera Morrison as Jango Fett in ‘Episode II: Attack of the Clones.’

Just in case you need a refresher on the Fett family and clones, we learned more about Boba Fett’s upbringing in “Episode II: Attack of the Clones.”

Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) was a bounty hunter, who wore Mandalorian armour. He was used as the basis for the clone army, created by the Galactic Republic.

One of the clones was raised more personally by Jango as a son and named Boba Fett.

In “Attack of the Clones,” Boba watched the Jedi kill his “father.” Now he might be fully grown-up and played by Temuera Morrison.

Disney/Lucasfilm Temuera Morrison as an unnamed character in ‘The Mandalorian, and Daniel Logan as young Boba Fett in ‘Episode II: Attack of the Clones.’

Since Boba is a clone of Jango, it makes sense that he would be played by the same actor who first portrayed his “father.” A little complicated, we know, but all of the clues line up to make it seem as if a much older and scarred Boba Fett is about to have a key role in “The Mandalorian.”

Given the way his “father” died, as well as the humiliation suffered at the hands of Luke Skywalker and his pals, Boba is presumably very anti-Jedi and users of the Force.

Is he working with Mof Gideon to track and capture the Child? Will he follow the Mandalorian and try to reclaim his old armour? Hopefully the rest of season two answers more questions about Boba Fett.

In “Chapter 10,” the alien who nearly kidnapped the Child is the same species spotted in “The Force Awakens” with Rey.

Disney/Lucasfilm The species of alien holding the Child was also in ‘The Force Awakens.’

At the start of “Chapter 10,” the Child is almost killed by another bounty hunter. That would-be kidnapper is the same species as the alien who was forcing Rey to clean faster at the scrapyard in “The Force Awakens.”

Dr. Mandible’s character was a likely nod to director Peyton Reed’s “Ant-Man” movies.

Disney Plus Dr. Mandible in ‘Chapter 10’ of the ‘The Mandalorian.’

“Chapter 10” was directed by Peyton Reed, who most recently directed Marvel’s “Ant-Man” and “Ant Man and the Wasp” movies. The appearance of a gigantic ant creature on Tattooine seems like a fun way for Reed to pay homage to his popular Marvel films.

The show’s cocreator Dave Filoni made his second cameo in “Chapter 10” as a rebel pilot

Disney Plus Dave Filoni as the X-wing pilot called Trapper Wolf in ‘The Mandalorian.’

“The Mandalorian” coshowrunner (and writer/director) Dave Filoni first appeared as Trapper Wolf in season one, “Chapter Six.” In season two, he reappeared to help rescue the Mandalorian from attacking creatures, before saying his goodbyes once more.

Speaking of the attacking critters, the spider-like creatures in “Chapter 10” were based on original concept artwork made for “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Disney Plus Spider-like creatures in ‘Chapter 10’ of ‘The Mandalorian.

Artist Ralph McQuarrie famously created concept art for George Lucas’ original “Star Wars” trilogy. On the official “Star Wars” website, you can see a gallery of McQuarrie’s original drawings made for “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Among the drawings is an image of Luke Skywalker facing a gigantic spider-like creature – and it looks exactly like the monsters who attacked the Mandalorian after the Child began eating their eggs.

In “Chapter 11,” the Mandalorian paid for info on other Mandalorians using the money he earned in episode one.

Disney/Lucasfilm Calamari Flan in ‘Chapter One’ and ‘Chapter 11.’

In the pilot episode of “The Mandalorian,” Din Djarin returned from a successful hunt to collect his payment from Greef Carga. At first, Garga wanted to pay Djarin with Imperial Credits. But the bounty hunter refused.

The only other currency Carga had on him was Calamari Flan – but he said he could “only pay half.” Djarin took him up on the offer, giving the audience one of the first major indications that he was staunchly anti-Empire.

So in “Chapter 11,” it was neat to see the money resurface once Djarin was on a whole new planet and surrounded by Mon Calamari who would favour the currency.

“Chapter 11” was also the first time major characters from “The Clone Wars” animated show were brought into the live-action series.

Disney/Lucasfilm Bo-Katan in ‘The Clone Wars’ and in ‘The Mandalorian.’

Bo-Katan, played by Katee Sackhoff in “The Mandalorian,” is a character from Dave Filoni’s animated “Star Wars” series, “The Clone Wars.” The Disney Plus show went to great lengths to match Sackhoff’s appearance to the animated character, including her signature headband and cropped hair, and angled eyebrows.

Bo-Katan will surely resurface further down the road in “The Mandalorian,” since she’s after Mof Gideon and the Darksaber he wields.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.