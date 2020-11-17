Forget Baby Yoda, 'The Mandalorian' fans' new favourite character is Frog Lady

Disney Plus The Frog Lady running to her Frog Husband in ‘The Mandalorian.’

Season two of “The Mandalorian” continued with “Chapter 11,” bringing the bounty hunter and Baby Yoda to another new planet.

Ever since her first appearance in “Chapter 10,” fans have been obsessed with the newest character: Frog Lady.

Even though she doesn’t have a name, that hasn’t stopped “Star Wars” fans from falling in love with the sweet mother-to-be and her Frog Husband.

“The Mandalorian” adventures kept apace as season two continued with “Chapter 11” on Friday. At the start of the episode, the bounty hunter successfully helped the newest beloved character, Frog Lady, reunite with her husband.

Though there were many other exciting developments in “The Mandalorian” this week, including the introduction of characters from the animated “Clone Wars” series, many fans were focused on their adoration for Frog Lady and her Frog Husband.

The best tweets and memes from the weekend were all about Frog Lady

Though normally Baby Yoda is all anyone can talk about, this week the best tweets about “The Mandalorian” had one main character: Frog Lady.

I would die for one woman, and that woman is frog lady from the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/s3Sj0CgtWT — Summer (@aestaspho) November 14, 2020

#TheMandalorian // mando spoilers frog lady is so adorable :"))) look at her cute smile i- pic.twitter.com/feFjdITP12 — paola ☆ (@naboonights) November 13, 2020

Frog Lady reuniting with her husband ???? pic.twitter.com/MhlNlkdPKM — Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) November 15, 2020

2020 is the type of year where i tear up at a frog lady reuniting with her husband. #Mandalorian #FrogLady pic.twitter.com/fQXrsmDIA3 — MG (@mggower_) November 14, 2020

Sorry Reylo shippers, Ani-Padme people and Han/Leia lovers. Frog Lady and Frog Man are Star Wars’ premiere power couple #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/JNK1u8DRMS — Echo Base (@eion_woodcalder) November 14, 2020

Han and Leia? Sorry, I only know frog lady and frog man pic.twitter.com/YmDWM7pce4 — Ajay (@SWBFExpress) November 13, 2020

mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian frog lady has been through so much.. look at how happy she is to see her husband ???? pic.twitter.com/tIytH3Fhp6 — din djarin's curls ✿ mando spoilers (@sarahdjarin) November 13, 2020

mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian i cant believe the mandalorian created the greatest love story anyone has ever seen ???? frog lady and frog man ❤

pic.twitter.com/63L7NaO6Sp — april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 13, 2020

When Frog Lady’s husband finally sees her from across the dock: pic.twitter.com/TCM8QY27jH — sincerely, ivy marie. ⛄️❄️ (@sincerelyivy_) November 15, 2020

MANDO SPOILERS frog lady best star wars character pic.twitter.com/WicYEhoPCo — birthday girl beckah (@odetorowena) November 14, 2020

People were even creating fan art dedicated to Frog Lady and her family

Artists shared their own creations inspired by Frog Lady and her husband, who had travelled to a remote planet to find a new home for their coming children.

Frog Lady said that she and her husband were the last of their species, which meant the precious eggs she carried with her were the last chance they had before total extinction.

Some people are even jokingly demanding a ‘Star Wars’ spinoff series about Frog Lady and her husband

By the end of “Chapter 11,” Frog Lady’s little eggs had begun to hatch, which means she and her Frog Husband successfully continued their species line.

Is it time for a spinoff show about their new domestic household life?

Who else wants a full blown Spinoff featuring the Frog family from #Mandalorian ? pic.twitter.com/mM0s0lR32R — Author Brad Acevedo: Krampus Collaborator (@wolfsoul4) November 14, 2020

fuck mando and baby yoda, gimme a tv show about frog lady and her husband pic.twitter.com/48KeDdrQOA — ellie – in her flop era ???? (@UnspilledBeans) November 13, 2020

We’re just thankful Baby Yoda didn’t eat all of the Frog Lady’s children.

“The Mandalorian” season two continues this Friday with “Chapter 12,” which premieres at 3 a.m. PT on Disney Plus.

