15 tweets that prove 'Mandalorian' fans weren't prepared for the latest devastating episode

Disney Plus Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, in ‘Chapter 14: The Tragedy.’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “The Mandalorian.”

“The Mandalorian” season two continued this week with “Chapter 14: The Tragedy,” which ended with a devastating turn of events for Grogu and his bounty hunter protector.

We’ve rounded up the best tweets and memes from the episode, all of which focus on fans’ anguish after the episode.

Disney Plus’ live-action “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian,” made waves in the fandom with its latest episode. Not only did the beloved character of Boba Fett fully return and team-up with Din Djarin, but then the worst happened: Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) was captured by the Empire.

The most popular tweets and memes about the episode this week mostly centered on the way fans were taken aback by the suddenly terrible circumstances that both Grogu and Din Djarin were left in by the end of “Chapter 14.”

As soon as the episode title ‘The Tragedy’ was revealed, people’s hearts sank

Me when I watched the intro to Chapter 14 #TheMandolorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/qstrvJHtEN — Parker Pattillo (@ParkerPattillo) December 4, 2020

By the end of the episode, not only was Grogu imprisoned by the Empire, but Din Djarin’s beloved Razor Crest ship had been completely destroyed.

It was one of the saddest endings to an episode of “The Mandalorian” yet.

due to the traumatic events of Chapter 14 of #TheMandalorian, I will be emotionally unavailable for 3-5 business days pic.twitter.com/hfGT5qvtog — athena???? (@hyperspce2hoth) December 4, 2020

After watching Chapter 14 of #TheMandalorian I’ll go to sleep crying… pic.twitter.com/I59zzavSeO — Ray (@Ray_gonzalez00) December 4, 2020

I was wondering why chapter 14 was called “the tragedy” …now I know pic.twitter.com/m7Se6NvZQV — crystal ✿ mando spoilers! (@RETROJEDl) December 4, 2020

Some people are hoping for a ‘John Wick’ style revenge mission in future episodes

In the “John Wick” franchise, the eponymous deadly assassin goes on a killing spree after a group of criminals break into his house and kill his puppy.

People are hoping for a similarly devastating revenge mission from the Mandalorian and his friends in the coming episodes.

#TheMandalorian Me: “Chapter 14: The Tragedy. Oh, Mando is going to learn about Order 66. Maybe Grogu escaped the Jedi temple.” *watches episode* pic.twitter.com/dY053YbYZ0 — Aldo Manuel Banda (@grunge_guy) December 4, 2020

Mando pulling up on Moff Gideon in the next episode #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/lTb4alH6ep — Sam (@onlysambates) December 4, 2020

At the end of the day, little Grogu may be imprisoned but his tiny hands and tiredness are still so adorable

Actual footage of me after doing 1 (one) task lately pic.twitter.com/0vg01R9Kd1 — Codswallop (@BirdThird) December 5, 2020

Cuteness overload from Episode 06 of The Mandalorian ???? Another I N S A N E episode but nearly destroyed me ???? #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian #Grogu pic.twitter.com/9W5ohkPNuY — roBRRRt ???? (@hoarderofhorror) December 5, 2020

“The Mandalorian” continues this Friday with “Chapter 15,” premiering at 3 a.m. ET.

