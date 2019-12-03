27 perfect tweets about the newest episode of 'The Mandalorian' that show people are still enraptured by the adventures of 'Baby Yoda'

Disney Plus ‘Baby Yoda,’ aka ‘The Child,’ on episode four of ‘The Mandalorian.’

The fourth episode of Disney Plus’ series “The Mandalorian” premiered last Friday.

Fans continued sharing great tweets and memes about “Baby Yoda” and the mysterious Mandalorian character.

With hundreds of thousands of retweets and likes, these posts with great videos and GIFs show how the series is just gaining popularity each week.

Disney Plus’ latest episode of “The Mandalorian,” titled “Sanctuary,” brought about even more great tweets and memes. Fans not only obsessed over the image of “Baby Yoda” sipping on his bone broth, but loved scenes between the Mandalorian and a village widow named Omera.

Before we get to the tweets, let’s first address the term “Baby Yoda.”

As far as we know on “The Mandalorian” so far, the little green 50-year-old baby isn’t literally Yoda as a child, since Yoda died in “Return of the Jedi,” which takes place a few years before “The Mandalorian.” There is a theory going around that this child could be a clone of Yoda, but that’s not been confirmed by clear evidence on the show.

Disney/Lucasfilm This little child is the same species as Yoda, hence everyone calling it ‘Baby Yoda.’

The pilot episode’s director, Dave Filoni, has said the name “Baby Yoda” is fine for fans to use, since the show has given no alternative and the name of Yoda’s species has never been revealed. The baby is called “The Child” on the show, but that doesn’t roll off the tongue quite as well.

Regardless of the creature’s real name, all “Star Wars” fans seem to agree that it’s a perfect little cherub we must all protect. Since episode four premiered on Friday, many tweets about Baby Yoda have amassed hundreds of thousands of retweets and likes, showing how the series is just gaining steam with each week.

So, without further ado, here are 27 great tweets about Baby Yoda and its Mandalorian dad.

Here are some “Mandalorian” fan-made videos that truly require you to listen with the sound on.

Jedi I am. Destroy the Emperor I will. pic.twitter.com/eeCM6CPTYt — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 30, 2019

are you kidding me pic.twitter.com/occtAetXqs — Glitter ???? (@xoGlitterTV) December 1, 2019

This one uses Ginuwine’s “Pony” to show how the Mandalorian is totally into Omera (the widow played by Julia Jones).

is that not exactly what happened pic.twitter.com/KTvHY9s2s7 — the mandowhoreian (@jewishbensolo) November 30, 2019

People are bringing Baby Groot into the equation.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but Baby Groot and Baby Yoda in a dual stroller pushed by Keanu Reeves. — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) December 1, 2019

i would use baby groot as fire wood to keep baby yoda warm https://t.co/0e3Vn6BfCq — matt rorabeck (@mattrorabeck) November 30, 2019

And of course, the internet can’t resist making great GIFs of the little being.

Full of wonder life is. pic.twitter.com/aJ5ij8gYpX — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) December 2, 2019

Them: The Internet probably has enough Baby Yoda GIFs. Me: pic.twitter.com/dd9DqYuTMd — Neil+ (@rejects) December 1, 2019

Other celebrities, like the “X-Files” and “Sex Education” star Gillian Anderson, are getting in on the fun too.

If I had one word of advice baby yoda it would be to watch out for those seagulls! https://t.co/JkJHbnGdi4 — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) December 1, 2019

There are crossover memes with other shows like HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and “Game of Thrones.”

any given character from big little lies on their balcony at 6am pic.twitter.com/CKWq2ml5l5 — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 30, 2019

Cersei watching the Sept explode pic.twitter.com/1B413Mjlyu — GOHSOKA [Daenerys Era] (@GohsokaReborn) November 30, 2019

one of the biggest plot twists in all of time and space pic.twitter.com/OPq3Mx46zy — Godo ☀️⭐ (@godomischief) December 1, 2019

Here are just more great tweets about Baby Yoda.

she’s posted 5 pictures of Baby Yoda and 0 pictures of you. You’ve been together for 6 months. — Chase (@chaselyons) November 30, 2019

Feeling extra pleased with this year’s #StarWars tree topper. pic.twitter.com/CLboVNS2ue — Annalise Ophelian (@Dr_Ophelian) December 1, 2019

When the first day of school it is. pic.twitter.com/FOpBj3GAY5 — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 29, 2019

Touch things I will. Baby I am. pic.twitter.com/FIalLFNE58 — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 29, 2019

I don’t know why comedians even try when baby yoda is out here doing this #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/qvzcJypH6B — téa ❦ (@bensolobot) November 29, 2019

Chapter 4 had the most cursed image in Star Wars history. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/eBlP9HH5Ne — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 29, 2019

at my parent’s house, and every time I see a baby yoda on my TL I show my mom and she just clutches her chest and whispers “chiquito…my baby…..” ???? — oscar isaac’s ethnic hips (@little_corvus) November 29, 2019

Me tweeting about Baby Yoda and liking all of the memes even though I have no plans to ever watch The Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/a53GdijGCx — Jon (@prasejeebus) December 1, 2019

And last but not least, Baby Yoda became the new “sipping tea” meme (even though that’s soup).

Baby Yoda and his soup is the new sipping tea meme. I’ve said it. pic.twitter.com/pxPTd8kxEw — Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) November 29, 2019

can't stop thinking about baby yoda and his bowl of soup ???? pic.twitter.com/5sxfgOfePV — jess (@80svader) November 30, 2019

Me in the corner watching my family argue pic.twitter.com/xMcVmI7Np2 — lance ❄️????☃️ (@exoholland) November 30, 2019

Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

me watching my life fall apart in front of my very eyes pic.twitter.com/KrXaOfa231 — viv (@vivithao) November 30, 2019

me looking over the new baby yoda memes every week despite not having seen the show and having no idea what’s going on pic.twitter.com/7TQzwGJIXz — charlotte nicole davis (@cndwrites) November 30, 2019

For even more great tweets, look back at our roundup of memes from episode two and episode three. New episodes of “The Mandalorian” premiere on Disney Plus each Friday.

