'The Mandalorian' director approves of calling the show's breakout obsession 'Baby Yoda,' so you can stop arguing about it now

Disney Plus ‘The Child,’ aka Baby Yoda, on ‘The Mandalorian.’

The newest viral sensation on television is “Baby Yoda,” a small green creature starring on Disney Plus’ series “The Mandalorian.”

Some fans have argued against this terminology, since the child can’t actually be a young Yoda thanks to the timeline of “Star Wars.”

But the director of the show’s pilot episode, Dave Filoni, gave the name his blessing in an interview with Ash Crossan on “Entertainment Tonight.”

“It’s funny because, like, people are writing articles and they’re like, ‘Baby Yoda – because I don’t know what else to say,'” Crossan said.

“They don’t know yet. That’s fine,” Filoni said. “All part of the mystery.”

The director said the term “Baby Yoda” is “very clear.”

The creature has no name on the show yet, so fans have taken to simply calling it Baby Yoda because it is clearly the same species as the well-known “Star Wars” character.

Most folks know it’s not actually young Yoda (since Yoda died in “Return of the Jedi,” before “The Mandalorian” takes place) but that hasn’t stopped fans from arguing in the comments sections of articles on Facebook or on Twitter.

On “The Mandalorian,” Baby Yoda is referred to only as “The Child,” but that doesn’t quite roll off the tongue in the same cute way. So for now, Filoni has spoken. Go forth and use the term Baby Yoda until a better one is provided.

