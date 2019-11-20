'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau just shared the first design of 'Baby Yoda' and people can't handle the cuteness

Disney/Lucasfilm This little child is the same species as Yoda, hence everyone calling it ‘Baby Yoda.’

“Star Wars” fans already can’t get enough of the “Baby Yoda” character on Disney Plus’ new series “The Mandalorian,” and now the show’s creator Jon Favreau is melting hearts all over again.

In a tweet posted Tuesday afternoon, Favreau shows fans the original concept art for this mysterious “child.”

The little green creature can’t literally be Yoda, since “The Mandalorian” takes place several years after the events of “The Return of the Jedi” (in which Yoda died). But fans have taken to calling the child Baby Yoda anyways as shorthand. It’s definitely the same species as Yoda, and could even be a clone of the real Yoda.

Favreau’s tweet had over 8,000 (and counting) likes within just 20 minutes of sharing the image. People were gushing over the adorable little face of the Baby Yoda.

"How many tattoos do you have?" Me: Only one…. "What is it?" Me: (Reveals Baby Yoda original concept art full back tattoo to an audible gasp followed by tears, applause and admiration) https://t.co/ZPotj9zZ8m — Mikey (@fsmikey) November 19, 2019

Just made an extremely loud squeak in my office https://t.co/kxhLMesiUG — Alex Zalben (@azalben) November 19, 2019

This image gave me life… I love one thing and it's this baby yoda… https://t.co/xflkP01kOb — Laura (@lsirikul) November 19, 2019

Over the weekend, after the second episode of “The Mandalorian” premiered, fans were sharing many hilarious tweets and memes about this Baby Yoda. You can see the best of the viral Baby Yoda tweets here.

New episodes of “The Mandalorian” premiere each Friday on Disney Plus.

