ESTATE OF THE DAY: A Spanish Island Paradise With A Golf Course And Gourmet Restaurant Is On Sale For $45 Million

Meredith Galante
spanish mallorca island home $45 million

Photo: Aylesford

An estate on the Spanish island of Mallorca with every amenity under the sun is on sale for nearly $45 million.The property is one of the largest private estates on the island. It features 23 rooms inside.

The current owners have been living on the property and working the land for 35 years, using it as a hotel.

Some of the insane amenities include: a gourmet restaurant that can hold 140 people, a Safari bar that holds 40 people, a nine-hole private golf course, a wine cellar and production facility, a fitness room, massage rooms, a sauna, tennis court, swimming pool, and a driving range.

The home sits on 500 acres of land

The pool is huge at a total of 861 square feet

Inside, you get a feel of the Spanish flair in the decorations

This room as a huge fireplace and over-sized couches, perfect for feeling cozy while catching up with friends

The interior design of the home has been praised in magazines such as Hideaways, AD, Casa & Campo, Propiedades, Interiors and Elle Deco

Enjoy some outdoor dining

The inside of the gourmet restaurant

This suite has high ceilings and a lot of floor space -- enough for a breakfast table

This bedroom has a more religious theme

This room has great mood lighting and features a bathroom ensuite

The view of the property from one of the mountain bike trails

Check out another impressive swimming pool

