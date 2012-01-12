ESTATE OF THE DAY: A Spanish Island Paradise With A Golf Course And Gourmet Restaurant Is On Sale For $45 Million

Photo: Aylesford

An estate on the Spanish island of Mallorca with every amenity under the sun is on sale for nearly $45 million.The property is one of the largest private estates on the island. It features 23 rooms inside.



The current owners have been living on the property and working the land for 35 years, using it as a hotel.

Some of the insane amenities include: a gourmet restaurant that can hold 140 people, a Safari bar that holds 40 people, a nine-hole private golf course, a wine cellar and production facility, a fitness room, massage rooms, a sauna, tennis court, swimming pool, and a driving range.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.