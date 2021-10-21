Manchin doesn’t think Democrats will reach a deal on a social-spending bill ‘anytime soon’

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Joe Manchin told reporters Thursday that he doesn’t think Democrats will reach a deal on a social-spending bill by the end of the week.

“This is not gonna happen anytime soon, guys,” the West Virginia Democrat said.

Democrats had hoped to finalize the framework for a deal by the weekend.

Democrats have been trying to reach an agreement on a reconciliation bill this week that would appease both progressives and moderate holdouts. The initial $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion legislation has already been scaled back with Biden reportedly willing to cut funding for free community college from the bill.

Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema are the lone Democratic senators opposing the legislation as all Republican senators refuse to give it any support.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.