Manchin accepted over $400,000 from energy companies and GOP donors in the third quarter

Senator Joe Manchin raised over $US400,000 ($AU539,269) from donors in the energy industry in the third quarter, including some from donors that normally give to Republicans, according to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

Manchin has opposed certain climate-related stipulations within the Democrats’ proposed $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion infrastructure bill. The legislation also includes expanded safety net programs for workers and families, lower prescription drug prices, and billions of dollars toward healthcare benefits for seniors.

Democrats have been trying to rein in certain aspects of the bill – including its overall cost – to appease moderates like Manchin, as well as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, according to Bloomberg.

Manchin, who is from West Virginia, also owns millions of dollars in coal stocks. West Virginia is the second-largest producer of coal in the US, according to the West Virginia Office of Energy.

Manchin raised $US1.6 ($AU2) million in the third quarter, with over $US400,000 ($AU539,269) coming from the oil and gas industry, according to his FEC filing. Manchin is not up for reelection until 2024.

Manchin received $US74,600 ($AU100,574) from the employees and political action committee of energy company Energy Transfer Partners, according to Bloomberg and FEC documents.

The company’s co-founder, Kelcy Warren, donated the maximum of $US5,800 ($AU7,819)-$US2,900 ($AU3,910) to Manchin for his primary and general election campaigns, Bloomberg reported. Warren also hosted a fundraiser for former President Donald Trump and gave $US13.7 ($AU18) million to GOP candidates and causes in 2020.

Biden’s clean electricity program will likely be scrapped from the Democrat’s reconciliation bill because of Manchin, Insider reported Saturday. Sources told The New York Times that Biden staffers are removing the program from the legislation after Manchin told the White House he strongly opposed it. The program would have encouraged oil- and gas-fired power plants to transition to renewables like wind, solar, and nuclear.