Manchester United Manager David Moyes Has Been Sacked

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 01: David Moyes manager of Manchester United applauds the fans during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Manchester United and FC Bayern Muenchen at Old Trafford on April 1, 2014 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

David Moyes has been fired.

Manchester United just confirmed this morning the coach had “left the club” before the completion of his first season. He had succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson, one of the most successful football coaches of all time, but Manchester United are currently languishing in 7th place on the Premier League table after a horror season.

Veteran player Ryan Giggs will take over as interim manager for the rest of the season.

The club confirmed the news on Twitter:

BREAKING: Manchester United announces that David Moyes has left the club. (part 1 of 2) #mufc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 22, 2014

The club also said it wanted to place on “place on record its thanks for the hard work, honesty and integrity he brought to the role”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.