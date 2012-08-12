An Inside Look At Manchester United's Financials — And Its Sponsors

Fans at Old Trafford.

Photo: Paulo Camera / Flickr, CC

It’s been a heck of a week for Manchester United.First it unveiled a staggering $559 million sponsorship pact with General Motors that will place the Chevy logo on the team’s shirts in 2014—one of the largest in football.



Then the GM marketer who struck that deal, Joel Ewanick, was ousted from the company after whistleblowers claimed he hid its details from management.

And then, on Friday, the club went public on the stock exchange. As a result, all United’s most recent financial information—including the budgets of its various sponsors—was made public in disclosures with the SEC.

Among those disclosures: That United does not have 659 million fans, as it has previously claimed.

This slideshow hits the highlights of United’s business in terms of sponsors, TV broadcasting, social media presence, mobile advertising, and its debts and taxes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.